Zhong Ou Xingli Bond Fund
ZHOXLBF:CH
1.0180
CNY
0.0005
0.05%
更新日時 10:12 JST 2018/03/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.0014 - 1.0334
1年トータルリターン
3.78%
年初来リターン
1.28%
前日終値
1.0175
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Multiple Region
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1.018
資産総額 (十億 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
4.934
設定日
09/21/2015
直近配当額 ( 10/27/2017)
0.011
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.08%
ファンドマネージャ
LIU DEYUAN / DOU YUMING
定額申込手数料
0.80%
償還手数料
0.05%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.30%
経費率
-
企業概要
Zhong Ou Xingli Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund seeks to achieve exceed the return of its benchmark. The Fund invests no less than 80% in bonds, and at least 5% of its net assets in cash and government bonds with maturity no longer than one year.
住所Zhong Ou Asset Management Co Ltd
47 Floor Jin Mao Building
88 Pudong Xin Shi Ji Da Dao
Shanghai
China
電話番号86-021-68609700
Webサイトwww.lcfunds.com