Yinhua Quant Alpha Fund Seri
YQICBCA:CH
1.7749
CNY
更新日時 2018/02/23
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.6778 - 1.8746
1年トータルリターン
-3.80%
年初来リターン
1.97%
1年トータルリターン
-4.49%
年初来リターン
1.97%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Multi Strategy
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/23/2018)
1.7749
資産総額 (CNY) ( -)
-
設定日
05/15/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ZHOU YI "JOEY"
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Yinhua Quant Alpha Fund, Series FortuneNavi ICBC-1 is a hedge fund incorporated in China. The Fund'obecjtive is to achieve superior absolute returns when compared to a benchmark while effectively controlling risks by using quantitative trading strategies.The Fund mainly focuses on China A-shares market, fixed income products. This is Sunshine Fund in China
住所Yinhua Fund Management Co Ltd
Floor 15, Tower C2, Oriental Plaza
No. 1 East Chang An Ave., Dong Cheng
Dong Cheng District
Beijing 100738, China
電話番号Tel: + 86-010-5816 3000
Webサイトwww.yhfund.com.cn