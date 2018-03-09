YCAP European Tactical Inves
YCAETEA:LX
95.43
EUR
0.40
0.42%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
94.48 - 95.43
前日終値
95.03
52週レンジ
94.48 - 95.43
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
95.43
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/08/2018)
58.896
設定日
01/23/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
YCAP European Tactical Investment is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to capture significant performance in favorable markets environments while preserving capital in adverse configurations. The Fund invests in European stock index futures, bond futures and corporate credit Total Return Swaps.
住所YCAP Asset Management
37, avenue Pierre 1er de Serbie
75008 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-75-77-47-09
Webサイトwww.ycap.fr