XﾄﾗｯｶｰｽﾞMSCI北米高配当利回り
XDNDN:MM
Mexico SE
MXN
出来高
0
出来高
0
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
161.489
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.39%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
XOM:US
ｴｸｿﾝﾓｰﾋﾞﾙ
|97.11 千
|8.00 百万
|4.94
|
JNJ:US
ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ･ｴﾝﾄﾞ･ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ(J&J)
|64.61 千
|7.92 百万
|4.88
|
INTC:US
ｲﾝﾃﾙ
|115.38 千
|6.33 百万
|3.90
|
PFE:US
ファイザー
|146.85 千
|5.33 百万
|3.29
|
CSCO:US
シスコシステムズ
|118.84 千
|5.22 百万
|3.22
|
T:US
AT&T
|151.35 千
|5.20 百万
|3.21
|
PG:US
ﾌﾟﾛｸﾀｰ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｷﾞｬﾝﾌﾞﾙ(P&G)
|62.15 千
|4.80 百万
|2.96
|
KO:US
ｺｶ･ｺｰﾗ
|99.91 千
|4.44 百万
|2.74
|
MRK:US
メルク
|66.47 千
|4.15 百万
|2.56
|
DWDP:US
DowDuPont Inc
|57.47 千
|4.01 百万
|2.47
企業概要
Xtrackers MSCI North America High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF physically replicates the performance of the MSCI North America High Dividend Yield Index. The ETF offers direct investment in North American equities. Provides exposure to the large and mid cap equities with high dividend yields compared to the MSCI North America Index.
住所Xtrackers IE Plc
Guild House
Guild Street
Dublin 1
Ireland
電話番号+49-69-910-30549
Webサイトwww.xtrackers.com