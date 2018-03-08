Xp Noronha FIM CP IE
XBNORON:BZ
0.97
BRL
0.02
1.81%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.98 - 1.00
前日終値
0.98
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
0.9663282
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
5.832
設定日
02/21/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Xp Noronha FIM CP IE is a close-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in a variety of assets.
住所XP Advisory Gestao de Recursos Ltda
Av. Ataulfo de Paiva, 341 #307 & 308
22440-032
Rio de Janeiro, RJ
Brazil
電話番号55-21-3550-5850
Webサイト
-