Phaidros Funds - Fallen Ange
WZFN:GR
Berlin
123.08
EUR
0.04
0.03%
更新日時 0:25 JST 2018/03/13
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
12.00 - 125.71
1年トータルリターン
4.15%
年初来リターン
-0.87%
始値
123.14
前日終値
123.04
52週レンジ
12.00 - 125.71
1年トータルリターン
-89.84%
年初来リターン
-0.87%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
123.08
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/12/2018)
33.111
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
4.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.79%
経費率
2.25%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK321080:COR
|600.00
|649.36 千
|2.63
|
EJ814830:COR
|500.00
|597.34 千
|2.42
|
LW388237:COR
|500.00
|542.69 千
|2.20
|
EK858869:COR
|500.00
|517.19 千
|2.10
|
AM189367:COR
|400.00
|493.50 千
|2.00
|
EK045649:COR
|400.00
|476.40 千
|1.93
|
EK150567:COR
|400.00
|444.38 千
|1.80
|
EJ270047:COR
|400.00
|442.35 千
|1.79
|
UV829510:COR
|400.00
|431.00 千
|1.75
|
EJ378733:COR
|400.00
|429.00 千
|1.74
企業概要
Phaidros Funds - Fallen Angels is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve appropriate growth. The Fund invests its assets in equities, bonds, money market instruments, certificantes and other structured products. Investment in fixed- and variable-income securities as well as stuctured products will be at least 51% of net assets.
住所IPConcept (Luxemburg) S.A.
4, rue Thomas Edison
L-1445 Luxembourg-Strassen
Luxembourg
電話番号352-260248-1 Tel
Webサイトwww.ipconcept.lu