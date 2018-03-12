SPSW Global Multi Asset Sele
WXHF:GR
Berlin
82.41
EUR
0.09
0.11%
更新日時 0:25 JST 2018/03/13
始値
83.30
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
82.41 - 83.47
前日終値
82.50
52週レンジ
78.79 - 87.12
1年トータルリターン
2.87%
年初来リターン
-1.86%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
82.94
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
208.288
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-0.53%
乖離率52週平均値
0.92%
ファンドマネージャ
MARKUS WEDEL
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-1.74%
3年トータルリターン
9.45%
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
SPSW Global Multi Asset Selection is an open-end fund incorporated in Germany. The objective of the fund is capital appreciation. The fund invests dynamically in equities and fixed income instruments, focusing on listed German small and mid- cap companies. The fund strategy can be cyclical or anti-cyclical depending on the market situation and is not linked to any benchmark.
住所INKA-Internationale KAGmbH
Yorckstrasse 21
40476 Duesseldorf
Germany
電話番号49-211-910-2581
Webサイトwww.inka-kag.de