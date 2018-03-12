Wanjia Xianjinbao Money Mark
Total Assets (b -) (on 12/29/2017)
3.182
設定日
07/24/2017
年初来リターン
0.00%
資産総額 (十億 -) ( 12/29/2017)
3.182
設定日
07/24/2017
ファンドマネージャ
CHI SUN
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Wanjia Xianjinbao Money Market Securities Investment Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is to maintain long term stable capital appreciation through strict risk control. The Fund invests in money market securities, including cash, one-year bank deposits and CDs, bonds with maturities less than 397 days and Repos.
