Western Asset Short Term Yie
WASTYF2:KY
10.01
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
前日終値
10.01
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond Short
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
10.01
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
159.537
設定日
08/26/2014
直近配当額 ( 03/09/2018)
0.0013323
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.52%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
0.00%
企業概要
Western Asset Short Term Yield Fund, Ltd. is an open-end fund incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The Fund's objective is to seek current income. The Fund invests in U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade fixed-income securities and the effective duration of the Fund is expected to be one year or less.
住所Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor
620 Eighth Avenue
New York, New York 10018
電話番号-