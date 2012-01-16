US Volatility Long Enhanced
VXVXB:FP
上場廃止
EUR
出来高
0
出来高
0
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/21/2018)
3.64
資産総額 (千 USD) ( 05/18/2018)
950.773
設定日
01/16/2012
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
8.76%
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
1.20%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
US Volatility Long Enhanced EasyTRACKER is an exchange traded certificate registered in France. The certificates track the BNP Paribas Enhanced Volatility FX Hedged EUR TR Index (BNPIVXET index) net of yearly management fees. The strategy offers liquid access to the US equity volatility.
住所BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV
8 Rue de Sofia
75018 Paris
France
電話番号+33-1-4014-9405
Webサイトwww.etc.bnpparibas.com