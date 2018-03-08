FII Votorantim Securities IV
VTIVFII:BZ
1,014.64
BRL
0.26
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,000.00 - 1,050.26
1年トータルリターン
-0.90%
年初来リターン
1.23%
前日終値
1,014.38
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
1,014.641
資産総額 (十億 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
1.404
設定日
03/30/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Fii Votorantim Securities Iv is a open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in fixed assets.
住所Votorantim Asset Management DTVM Ltd
Av. Roque Petroni Jr. 999, 10 Andar
04707-910 Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-5185-1603
Webサイトwww.vam.com.br