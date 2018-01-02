VPV-Rent Pioneer Investments
VPVRRDA:GR
Pending Listing
EUR
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
35.090
設定日
02/01/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
WOLFGANG BAUER
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
-
企業概要
VPV-Rent Amundi is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Germany. The Fund invests primarily in investment-grade fixed-and variable-rate securities of European issuers.
住所*
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.pioneerinvestments.de