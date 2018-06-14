Parvest - Aqua
VLUT:GR
Berlin
186.42
EUR
0.38
0.20%
更新日時 19:19 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
12.00 - 189.40
始値
187.66
前日終値
186.80
52週レンジ
12.00 - 189.40
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Utilities Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
186.42
資産総額 (十億 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
1.277
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
BRUCE JENKYN-JONES / HUBERT AARTS
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
DHR:US
ダナハー
|513.76 千
|42.66 百万
|3.66
|
SEV:FP
スエズ
|3.19 百万
|38.15 百万
|3.27
|
FERG:LN
ﾌｧｰｶﾞｿﾝ
|559.04 千
|37.54 百万
|3.22
|
ECL:US
ｴｺﾗﾎﾞ
|290.31 千
|34.79 百万
|2.98
|
FI/N:SW
ジョージフィッシャー
|30.85 千
|31.93 百万
|2.74
|
A:US
アジレント･テクノロジー
|573.05 千
|31.18 百万
|2.67
|
SVT:LN
ｾﾊﾞｰﾝ･ﾄﾚﾝﾄ
|1.38 百万
|30.45 百万
|2.61
|
AWK:US
ｱﾒﾘｶﾝ･ｳｫｰﾀｰ･ﾜｰｸｽ
|412.69 千
|29.57 百万
|2.53
|
021240:KS
ｺｰｳｪｲ
|433.53 千
|29.40 百万
|2.52
|
VIE:FP
ｳﾞｪｵﾘｱ･ｴﾝﾊﾞｲﾛﾒﾝﾄ
|1.49 百万
|29.22 百万
|2.50
企業概要
Parvest Aqua is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to increase the value of its assets over the medium term. The Fund will invest at least 75% of its asset in equities and equity equivalent securities issued by companies that conduct a significant part of their business in water and related or connected sectors globally.
住所Parvest Funds
10, rue Edward Steichen
L-2540 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-46-46-1 Tel
Webサイトwww.bnpparibas-am.com