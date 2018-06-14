Parvest - Aqua

VLUT:GR
Berlin
186.42
EUR
0.38
0.20%
更新日時 19:19 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
12.00 - 189.40
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
186.42
資産総額 (十億 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
1.277
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
BRUCE JENKYN-JONES / HUBERT AARTS
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
DHR:US
ダナハー
513.76 千 42.66 百万 3.66
SEV:FP
スエズ
3.19 百万 38.15 百万 3.27
FERG:LN
ﾌｧｰｶﾞｿﾝ
559.04 千 37.54 百万 3.22
ECL:US
ｴｺﾗﾎﾞ
290.31 千 34.79 百万 2.98
FI/N:SW
ジョージフィッシャー
30.85 千 31.93 百万 2.74
A:US
アジレント･テクノロジー
573.05 千 31.18 百万 2.67
SVT:LN
ｾﾊﾞｰﾝ･ﾄﾚﾝﾄ
1.38 百万 30.45 百万 2.61
AWK:US
ｱﾒﾘｶﾝ･ｳｫｰﾀｰ･ﾜｰｸｽ
412.69 千 29.57 百万 2.53
021240:KS
ｺｰｳｪｲ
433.53 千 29.40 百万 2.52
VIE:FP
ｳﾞｪｵﾘｱ･ｴﾝﾊﾞｲﾛﾒﾝﾄ
1.49 百万 29.22 百万 2.50
企業概要
Parvest Aqua is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to increase the value of its assets over the medium term. The Fund will invest at least 75% of its asset in equities and equity equivalent securities issued by companies that conduct a significant part of their business in water and related or connected sectors globally.
住所
Parvest Funds
10, rue Edward Steichen
L-2540 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号
352-46-46-1 Tel
Webサイト
www.bnpparibas-am.com