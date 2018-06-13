VL China Fund
VLCHINA:HK
117.2241
HKD
1.0442
0.88%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
前日終値
118.2683
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
China
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
117.2241
資産総額 (HKD) ( -)
-
設定日
08/07/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
VINCENT LAM SIU YEUNG / KENNETH HO
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
2.75%
企業概要
VL China Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Hong Kong. The Fund's objective is provide long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in equity securities of companies in different industry sectors whose primary business focus is in the China region.
住所VL Asset Management Limited
Suite 1303, West Tower,
Shun Tak Centre,
Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
電話番号-
Webサイト
-