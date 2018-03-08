Longo Vgbl Prev FIM
VGBLFIM:BZ
1.01
BRL
0.00
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.00 - 1.01
前日終値
1.00
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
1.005021
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
40.201
設定日
12/28/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Longo Vgbl Prev FIM is a close-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in a variety of assets.
住所Rua Sete de Setembro, 99 #2401
20050-005
Rio de Janeiro, RJ
Brazil
電話番号55-21-3554-4612
Webサイト
