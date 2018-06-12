Verum FIC FIM CP
VERUFIC:BZ
1,042.92
BRL
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1,000.00 - 1,042.92
前日終値
1,042.92
1,000.00 - 1,042.92
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
1,042.923
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/12/2018)
2.943
設定日
02/27/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
VERUFIC:BZ
Verum FIC FIM CP
|1.90 千
|1.96 百万
|96.01
|
LQDZREF:BZ
Petra Liquidez FI Referencia
|58.00
|85.30 千
|4.17
企業概要
Verum FIC FIM CP is a open-end Fund of Funds incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in a variety of assets.
住所Cedro Asset Management Ltda
SCN Quadra 2, Bl. A #502 - Asa Norte
70712-900
Brasilia, DF
Brazil
電話番号55-61-3329-6166