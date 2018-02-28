Ventura SICAV plc - Digital
VEDO1EU:MV
98.93
EUR
更新日時 2018/02/28
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
90.43 - 98.93
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
98.9287
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
08/29/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Ventura SICAV plc - Digital Opportunites 1 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Malta. The Fund's objective is to primarily provide funding to Small Medium Enterprises in EEA Member. The Fund invests in equity or quasi-equity instruments that are issued by a SME acquired directly by the Company from the SME.
住所Ventura SICAV PLC
Skyway Offices, Block C, Office 1
179 Marina Street
Pieta PTA 9042
Malta
電話番号-
Webサイト
-