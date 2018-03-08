Ujay Hedge FIC FIM
UJAYMCI:BZ
1.90
BRL
0.00
0.24%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.86 - 1.95
1年トータルリターン
-0.14%
年初来リターン
-0.23%
前日終値
1.90
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
1.902986
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
37.415
設定日
08/02/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.30%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MSTRFIX:BZ
Ujay Master Fix FI Multimerc
|11.59 百万
|19.87 百万
|51.63
|
UJAYMAC:BZ
Ujay Hedge FI Multimercado
|8.59 百万
|18.61 百万
|48.36
|
UBSCAIX:BZ
Btg Pactual Tesouro Selic FI
|2.79 千
|7.63 千
|0.02
企業概要
Ujay Hedge FIC FIM is a close-end Fund of Funds incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in a variety of assets.
住所Rua Pedroso Alvarenga, 1254
7 Andar, Itaim Bibi
CEP 04531-004
Sao Paulo - SP, Brazil
電話番号-
Webサイト
-