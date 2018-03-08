UBAM - EM Sustainable High G
UBSHGIC:LX
100.10
USD
0.03
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
100.10 - 100.17
前日終値
100.13
52週レンジ
100.10 - 100.17
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
100.1
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/08/2018)
30.679
設定日
02/03/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.65%
経費率
-
企業概要
UBAM - EM Sustainable High Grade Corporate Bond is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund invests its net assets primarily in fixed or variable-rate bonds.
住所287-289 route d'Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号00 352 228 007 1
Webサイトwww.ubp.com