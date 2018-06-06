Ubam - Multifunds Alternativ

商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
97.01 - 100.84
1年トータルリターン
2.38%
年初来リターン
0.31%
ファンド分類
Multi Strategy
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/06/2018)
99.39
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/06/2018)
92.652
設定日
05/15/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ROBERT KHOURY
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.80%
経費率
1.05%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
OMEIUSA:ID
ｵｰﾙﾄﾞ･ﾐｭｰﾁｭｱﾙ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾀ
4.90 百万 8.70 百万 9.66
VELOI2U:LX
Melchior Selected Trust - Ve
67.47 千 7.71 百万 8.56
MWDETAU:ID
ﾏｰｼｬﾙｳｪｲｽUCITSﾌｧﾝｽﾞMW TOPS U
33.83 千 6.45 百万 7.16
RVUCAUS:ID
RV Capital Asia Opportunity
62.42 千 6.26 百万 6.95
MLIKDUA:LX
Merrill Lynch Investment Sol
56.15 千 5.68 百万 6.30
SCHTSIC:LX
Schroder Gaia Two Sigma Dive
47.43 千 5.35 百万 5.94
HFSELAU:LX
Helium Fund - Selection
5.18 千 5.21 百万 5.79
EMDAAIL:ID
Emso Clover PLC - Emso Emerg
41.44 千 4.45 百万 4.94
FLAPB2E:ID
ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞﾛｼﾞｯｸ･ｵﾙﾀﾅﾃｨﾌﾞｽ-MSﾀﾞﾙﾄﾝ
2.17 千 3.77 百万 4.18
LFVRISU:LX
LFISﾋﾞｼﾞｮﾝUCITS-ﾌﾟﾚﾐｱ
3.21 千 3.51 百万 3.90
企業概要
UBAM - Multifunds Alternative is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to achieve a diversified portfolio of alternative investments pursuing varying strategies comprising, amongst others, equity long short, equity market neutral, fixed income, global macro and CTA. The Fund will apply a diversification strategy and undertake a careful manager selection.
住所
287-289 route d'Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号
00 352 228 007 1
Webサイト
www.ubp.com