Ubam - Multifunds Alternativ
UBMAIHG:LX
99.39
GBP
更新日時 2018/06/06
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
97.01 - 100.84
1年トータルリターン
2.38%
年初来リターン
0.31%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Multi Strategy
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/06/2018)
99.39
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/06/2018)
92.652
設定日
05/15/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ROBERT KHOURY
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.80%
経費率
1.05%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
OMEIUSA:ID
ｵｰﾙﾄﾞ･ﾐｭｰﾁｭｱﾙ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾀ
|4.90 百万
|8.70 百万
|9.66
|
VELOI2U:LX
Melchior Selected Trust - Ve
|67.47 千
|7.71 百万
|8.56
|
MWDETAU:ID
ﾏｰｼｬﾙｳｪｲｽUCITSﾌｧﾝｽﾞMW TOPS U
|33.83 千
|6.45 百万
|7.16
|
RVUCAUS:ID
RV Capital Asia Opportunity
|62.42 千
|6.26 百万
|6.95
|
MLIKDUA:LX
Merrill Lynch Investment Sol
|56.15 千
|5.68 百万
|6.30
|
SCHTSIC:LX
Schroder Gaia Two Sigma Dive
|47.43 千
|5.35 百万
|5.94
|
HFSELAU:LX
Helium Fund - Selection
|5.18 千
|5.21 百万
|5.79
|
EMDAAIL:ID
Emso Clover PLC - Emso Emerg
|41.44 千
|4.45 百万
|4.94
|
FLAPB2E:ID
ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞﾛｼﾞｯｸ･ｵﾙﾀﾅﾃｨﾌﾞｽ-MSﾀﾞﾙﾄﾝ
|2.17 千
|3.77 百万
|4.18
|
LFVRISU:LX
LFISﾋﾞｼﾞｮﾝUCITS-ﾌﾟﾚﾐｱ
|3.21 千
|3.51 百万
|3.90
企業概要
UBAM - Multifunds Alternative is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to achieve a diversified portfolio of alternative investments pursuing varying strategies comprising, amongst others, equity long short, equity market neutral, fixed income, global macro and CTA. The Fund will apply a diversification strategy and undertake a careful manager selection.
住所287-289 route d'Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号00 352 228 007 1
Webサイトwww.ubp.com