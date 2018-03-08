Uni-Global - Alternative Ris

UAPAIAC:LX
1,000.74
CHF
0.30
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
999.70 - 1,001.79
前日終値
1,000.44
ファンド分類
Multi Strategy
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
1,000.74
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/08/2018)
164.797
設定日
02/05/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912796NW:GOV
7.00 千 6.99 百万 4.69
912796NY:GOV
7.00 千 6.98 百万 4.68
912796PA:GOV
7.00 千 6.98 百万 4.68
912796NT:GOV
6.00 千 6.00 百万 4.02
912796LS:GOV
6.00 千 5.99 百万 4.01
912796NS:GOV
5.50 千 5.50 百万 3.69
912796NU:GOV
5.50 千 5.49 百万 3.68
912796NR:GOV
4.50 千 4.50 百万 3.02
912796LN:GOV
4.10 千 4.10 百万 2.75
AAPL:US
アップル
18.35 千 3.07 百万 2.06
企業概要
Uni-Global Alternative Risk Premia is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to benefit from opportunities across a large set of asset classes at an international level. The Fund invests in a wide range of asset classes including equities, government bonds, corporate bonds, etc. to extract a diversified range of so-called alternative risk premia.
住所
Uni-Global
106 route d'Arlon
L-8210 Mamer
Luxembourg
電話番号
352-26-39-60
Webサイト
www.unigestion.com