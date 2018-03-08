Uni-Global - Alternative Ris
UAPAIAC:LX
1,000.74
CHF
0.30
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
999.70 - 1,001.79
前日終値
1,000.44
52週レンジ
999.70 - 1,001.79
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Multi Strategy
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
1,000.74
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/08/2018)
164.797
設定日
02/05/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912796NW:GOV
|7.00 千
|6.99 百万
|4.69
|
912796NY:GOV
|7.00 千
|6.98 百万
|4.68
|
912796PA:GOV
|7.00 千
|6.98 百万
|4.68
|
912796NT:GOV
|6.00 千
|6.00 百万
|4.02
|
912796LS:GOV
|6.00 千
|5.99 百万
|4.01
|
912796NS:GOV
|5.50 千
|5.50 百万
|3.69
|
912796NU:GOV
|5.50 千
|5.49 百万
|3.68
|
912796NR:GOV
|4.50 千
|4.50 百万
|3.02
|
912796LN:GOV
|4.10 千
|4.10 百万
|2.75
|
AAPL:US
アップル
|18.35 千
|3.07 百万
|2.06
企業概要
Uni-Global Alternative Risk Premia is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to benefit from opportunities across a large set of asset classes at an international level. The Fund invests in a wide range of asset classes including equities, government bonds, corporate bonds, etc. to extract a diversified range of so-called alternative risk premia.
住所Uni-Global
106 route d'Arlon
L-8210 Mamer
Luxembourg
電話番号352-26-39-60
Webサイトwww.unigestion.com