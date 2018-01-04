PCP Selection Ucits PLC - TU
TULAUDL:ID
Pending Listing
AUD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
04/01/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.02%
経費率
-
企業概要
PCP Selection Ucits PLC - TULIP Trend Fund UCITS is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to achieve medium to long term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in in a broad spectrum of futures contracts traded on recognised exchanges, foreign exchange contracts, swaps and contracts for differences to gain exposure to underlying assets.
住所Progressive Capital Partners Ltd
Haldenstrasse 3
6340 Baar
Switzerland
電話番号41-41-561-4080
Webサイトwww.progressivecapital.com