TT International Funds PLC -
TTIAXF1:ID
Pending Listing
GBP
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
03/07/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
TT International Funds PLC - TT Asia Ex Japan Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to produce long term capital growth. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equity, preferred stock and equity-related securities traded on the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index.
住所Registered Office:
Styne House
Upper Hatch Street
Dublin 2
Ireland
電話番号44-20-7509-1000
Webサイトwww.ttint.com