Partners Fund SICAV/The
TPSRSGD:LX
Pending Listing
SGD
商品分類
SICAV
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Multi Strategy
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 11/30/2017)
316.907
設定日
03/31/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
The Partners Fund SICAV is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth over the medium to long-term. The Fund invests in various alternative asset classes and/or alternative investment strategies.
住所Registered office
2, Place François-Joseph Dargent
L-1413 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.partnersgroup.com