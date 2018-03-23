Tokio Marine Asia ex-Japan S
TMAJSMD:ID
Pending Listing
SGD
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
03/23/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Tokio Marine Asia ex-Japan Small and Mid Select Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is mid-to long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in equities and equity related securities of, or relating to small-and-mid cap companies that are domiciled, listed in Asian ex-Japan countries such as China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore.
住所Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd
1-3-1 Marunouchi
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Japan
電話番号81-3-3212-8421
Webサイト
