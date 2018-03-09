Taikang YJ Unit-Link Balance
TKYJULB:CH
2.9874
CNY
0.0114
0.38%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
2.5769 - 3.0065
1年トータルリターン
14.14%
年初来リターン
2.23%
前日終値
2.9760
ファンド分類
Multi Strategy
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
2.9874
資産総額 (十億 CNY) ( 09/30/2011)
5.698
設定日
07/11/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ZHIYONG YAN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Taikang YJ Unit-Link Balanced Allocation Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is to maintain a balanced portfolio in the pursuit of a moderate level of return under a moderate level of risk. The Fund invests 0%-75% of assets in equities, 0-80% in fixed income securities, and more than 5% in cash & cash equivalent.This is a Sunshine Fund.
住所Taikang Asset Management
Taikang Life Building
No.156, Fuxingmennei Street
Beijing
China, 100031
電話番号+86-10-57691955
Webサイトwww.taikang.com