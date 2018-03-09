Taikang ELC Unit-Link Money
TKULMMF:CH
1.4587
CNY
0.0002
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/09
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 09/30/2011)
122.970
設定日
12/14/2009
52週レンジ
1.3941 - 1.4587
前日終値
1.4585
1年トータルリターン
4.65%
年初来リターン
1.25%
ファンドマネージャ
ZHENHUA SU
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Taikang ELC Unit-Link Money Market Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund invests in money market products in the pursuit of stable increment of the asset value. The Fund primarily invests in cash assets, money market funds, short-term certificate of deposits, corporate bonds, Central Bank Bills, etc. This is a Sunshine Fund.
