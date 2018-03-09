Taikang YJ Unit-Link Fund Se
TKFUNDS:CH
2.1829
CNY
0.0135
0.62%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.9696 - 2.2188
1年トータルリターン
7.64%
年初来リターン
0.85%
前日終値
2.1694
ファンド分類
Multi Strategy
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
2.1829
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 09/30/2011)
371.777
設定日
07/11/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JIAJIE LIN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Taikang YJ Unit-Link Fund Selection Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is to pursue long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in selected open-end and closed-end funds. The Fund will invest 30% -95% of its assets in equities, 0-65% in debt, and more than 5% in cash and cash equivalent. This is a Sunshine Fund.
住所Taikang Asset Management
Taikang Life Building
No.156, Fuxingmennei Street
Beijing
China, 100031
電話番号+86-10-57691955
Webサイトwww.taikang.com