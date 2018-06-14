Taikang Anyi Pure Bond Fund
TKAYPBA:CH
1.0450
CNY
0.0014
0.13%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.0018 - 1.0490
1年トータルリターン
4.31%
年初来リターン
3.21%
前日終値
1.0436
52週レンジ
1.0018 - 1.0490
1年トータルリターン
4.41%
年初来リターン
3.21%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Multiple Region
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1.045
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 03/30/2018)
458.357
設定日
08/30/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
REN CHONG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Taikang Anyi Pure Bond Fund is an open-end Fund incorporated in China. The Fund aims to achieve long term capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least 80% of total assets in bonds, and at least 5% of net assets in cash and government bonds with maturity less than one year.
住所Taikang Asset Management
Taikang Life Building
No.156, Fuxingmennei Street
Beijing
China, 100031
電話番号+86-10-57691955
Webサイトwww.taikang.com