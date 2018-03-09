Taikang FXLC Unit-Link 5-Yea
TK5YRGA:CH
2.4907
CNY
0.0004
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
前日終値
2.4903
52週レンジ
2.4137 - 2.4907
1年トータルリターン
2.43%
年初来リターン
1.73%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Fixed Income Diversified
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
2.4907
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 09/30/2011)
51.760
設定日
11/29/2002
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ZHENHUA SU
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Taikang FXLC Unit-Link 5-Year Return Guaranteed Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is to pursue a rate of return which is higher than the general government bond's rate of return with a similar level of risk. The Fund mainly invests in fixed income securities. This is a Sunshine Fund.
住所Taikang Asset Management
Taikang Life Building
No.156, Fuxingmennei Street
Beijing
China, 100031
電話番号+86-10-57691955
Webサイトwww.taikang.com