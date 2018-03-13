UBS ETF - Bloomberg Barclays
TIP1SZ:EB
BATS Europe
11.6640
CHF
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/13
出来高
0
前日終値
11.6640
52週レンジ
11.6640 - 11.6640
出来高
0
前日終値
11.6640
52週レンジ
11.6640 - 11.6640
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
1.073
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.20%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828C9:GOV
|57.45 千
|60.65 百万
|5.64
|
912828K3:GOV
|57.52 千
|60.53 百万
|5.63
|
912828Q6:GOV
|50.54 千
|52.28 百万
|4.86
|
912828X3:GOV
|50.98 千
|51.10 百万
|4.75
|
912828TE:GOV
|47.36 千
|50.43 百万
|4.69
|
912828VM:GOV
|47.53 千
|50.32 百万
|4.68
|
912828B2:GOV
|47.08 千
|50.08 百万
|4.66
|
912828UH:GOV
|47.23 千
|49.74 百万
|4.63
|
912828H4:GOV
|47.99 千
|48.81 百万
|4.54
|
912828SA:GOV
|44.81 千
|48.43 百万
|4.51
企業概要
UBS ETF - Bloomberg Barclays TIPS 1-10 UCITS ETF sub-fund is an exchange traded fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The objective of this share class is to deliver the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays US Government 1-10 Year Inflation-Linked Bond Index (Total Return) and allow intraday trading.
住所UBS ETF SICAV
49, Avenue J.F. Kennedy
l-1855 Kirchberg
Luxembourg
電話番号+41-44-234-87-99
Webサイトwww.ubs.com/etf