UBS ETF - Bloomberg Barclays

TIP1SZ:EB
BATS Europe
11.6640
CHF
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/13
出来高
0
前日終値
11.6640
52週レンジ
11.6640 - 11.6640
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
1.073
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.20%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912828C9:GOV
57.45 千 60.65 百万 5.64
912828K3:GOV
57.52 千 60.53 百万 5.63
912828Q6:GOV
50.54 千 52.28 百万 4.86
912828X3:GOV
50.98 千 51.10 百万 4.75
912828TE:GOV
47.36 千 50.43 百万 4.69
912828VM:GOV
47.53 千 50.32 百万 4.68
912828B2:GOV
47.08 千 50.08 百万 4.66
912828UH:GOV
47.23 千 49.74 百万 4.63
912828H4:GOV
47.99 千 48.81 百万 4.54
912828SA:GOV
44.81 千 48.43 百万 4.51
企業概要
UBS ETF - Bloomberg Barclays TIPS 1-10 UCITS ETF sub-fund is an exchange traded fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The objective of this share class is to deliver the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays US Government 1-10 Year Inflation-Linked Bond Index (Total Return) and allow intraday trading.
住所
UBS ETF SICAV
49, Avenue J.F. Kennedy
l-1855 Kirchberg
Luxembourg
電話番号
+41-44-234-87-99
Webサイト
www.ubs.com/etf