UBS ETF - Bloomberg Barclays
TIP1DZ:EB
Cboe BXE EU
12.0680
USD
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/14
出来高
0
前日終値
12.0680
52週レンジ
12.0360 - 12.0680
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
1.242
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.15%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
0.27%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828K3:GOV
|66.35 千
|70.09 百万
|5.69
|
912828Q6:GOV
|57.24 千
|59.40 百万
|4.82
|
912828X3:GOV
|58.72 千
|59.02 百万
|4.79
|
912828VM:GOV
|54.99 千
|58.38 百万
|4.74
|
912828TE:GOV
|54.38 千
|58.04 百万
|4.71
|
912828B2:GOV
|52.97 千
|56.50 百万
|4.59
|
912828H4:GOV
|55.20 千
|56.43 百万
|4.58
|
912828WU:GOV
|55.24 千
|56.28 百万
|4.57
|
912828UH:GOV
|53.13 千
|56.12 百万
|4.56
|
912828XL:GOV
|53.11 千
|54.70 百万
|4.44
企業概要
UBS ETF - Bloomberg Barclays TIPS 1-10 UCITS ETF sub-fund is an exchange traded fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The objective of this share class is to deliver the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays US Government 1-10 Year Inflation-Linked Bond Index (Total Return) and allow intraday trading.
住所UBS ETF SICAV
49, Avenue J.F. Kennedy
l-1855 Kirchberg
Luxembourg
電話番号+41-44-234-87-99
Webサイトwww.ubs.com/etf