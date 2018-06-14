UBS ETF - Bloomberg Barclays

出来高
0
前日終値
12.3260
52週レンジ
12.3260 - 12.3260
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
1.242
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.15%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
0.00%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912828K3:GOV
66.35 千 70.09 百万 5.69
912828Q6:GOV
57.24 千 59.40 百万 4.82
912828X3:GOV
58.72 千 59.02 百万 4.79
912828VM:GOV
54.99 千 58.38 百万 4.74
912828TE:GOV
54.38 千 58.04 百万 4.71
912828B2:GOV
52.97 千 56.50 百万 4.59
912828H4:GOV
55.20 千 56.43 百万 4.58
912828WU:GOV
55.24 千 56.28 百万 4.57
912828UH:GOV
53.13 千 56.12 百万 4.56
912828XL:GOV
53.11 千 54.70 百万 4.44
企業概要
UBS ETF - Bloomberg Barclays TIPS 1-10 UCITS ETF sub-fund is an exchange traded fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The objective of this share class is to deliver the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays US Government 1-10 Year Inflation-Linked Bond Index (Total Return) and allow intraday trading.
住所
UBS ETF SICAV
49, Avenue J.F. Kennedy
l-1855 Kirchberg
Luxembourg
電話番号
+41-44-234-87-99
Webサイト
www.ubs.com/etf