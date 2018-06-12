THEAM Quant - Multi Asset Di
THQMJEA:LX
101.65
EUR
0.07
0.07%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
99.61 - 102.53
前日終値
101.58
ファンド分類
Macro Systematic Diversified
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
101.65
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/12/2018)
278.562
設定日
03/02/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SOLENE DEHARBONNIER / MAXIME PANEL
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.55%
経費率
-
企業概要
THEAM Quant - Multi Asset Diversified is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to increase the value of its assets over the medium term. The Fund invests in a diversified long/short basket, the components of which are chosen using a systematic selection method based on in different asset classes (equities, fixed income, commodities and real estate).
住所BNP Paribas Asset Management
14 rue Bergere
75009 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-58-97-77-21
Webサイトwww.bnpparibas-am.com