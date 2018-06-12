TISCO China Equity Trigger 5
TCHT5M2:TB
9.55
THB
0.00
0.01%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
9.22 - 10.01
前日終値
9.55
ファンド分類
China
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
9.5517
資産総額 (百万 THB) ( 06/12/2018)
346.225
設定日
02/23/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.07%
経費率
-
企業概要
Tisco China Equity Trigger 5M 2 is a feeder fund registered in Thailand. The fund will invest in the Hang Seng H-Share Index ETF with at least 80% of its NAV. The main fund will adopt a replication strategy and invest most of its shares in the Hang Seng China Entreprises Index.
住所TISCO Asset Management Co Ltd
9/F TISCO Tower
48/16-17 North Sathorn Road
Bangrak, Bangkok 10500
Thailand
電話番号66-2-633-7777
Webサイトwww.tiscoasset.com