Teta 6F Contracts and Option
T6FCOMT:IT
ILs
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
218.50 - 292.07
前日終値
244.87
52週レンジ
218.50 - 292.07
1年トータルリターン
7.19%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
27.730
設定日
12/31/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
4.00%
経費率
7.90%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EI939664:COR
|5.08 千
|7.69 百万
|42.38
|
EF800108:COR
|2.36 千
|3.29 百万
|18.12
|
TA-35 1/18 C1450:IND
|7.80
|2.01 百万
|11.06
|
EJ539065:COR
|1.64 千
|1.63 百万
|9.00
|
AM664131:COR
|1.04 千
|1.20 百万
|6.63
|
TLTGL30:IT
Tachlit ShortTerm Treasury B
|34.62 千
|960.94 千
|5.29
|
TCPDD2:IT
Tachlit Deposit ILS 00A
|17.68 千
|951.25 千
|5.24
|
PSGMBD3:IT
Psagot Sal Currency non-link
|18.18 千
|950.81 千
|5.24
|
HRJMBD9:IT
Harel Sal Currency Jumbo ILS
|18.60 千
|950.66 千
|5.24
|
EH144617:COR
|516.24
|621.66 千
|3.42
企業概要
Teta 6F Contracts and Options Management is an open-end Fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a positive return over the long term. The fund primarily invests in equities and fixed income securities.
住所-
電話番号-
Webサイト
-