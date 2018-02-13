Teta 6F Contracts and Option

の価格がありません T6FCOMT:IT
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
218.50 - 292.07
前日終値
244.87
52週レンジ
218.50 - 292.07
1年トータルリターン
7.19%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
27.730
設定日
12/31/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
4.00%
経費率
7.90%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EI939664:COR
5.08 千 7.69 百万 42.38
EF800108:COR
2.36 千 3.29 百万 18.12
TA-35 1/18 C1450:IND
7.80 2.01 百万 11.06
EJ539065:COR
1.64 千 1.63 百万 9.00
AM664131:COR
1.04 千 1.20 百万 6.63
TLTGL30:IT
Tachlit ShortTerm Treasury B
34.62 千 960.94 千 5.29
TCPDD2:IT
Tachlit Deposit ILS 00A
17.68 千 951.25 千 5.24
PSGMBD3:IT
Psagot Sal Currency non-link
18.18 千 950.81 千 5.24
HRJMBD9:IT
Harel Sal Currency Jumbo ILS
18.60 千 950.66 千 5.24
EH144617:COR
516.24 621.66 千 3.42
企業概要
Teta 6F Contracts and Options Management is an open-end Fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a positive return over the long term. The fund primarily invests in equities and fixed income securities.
住所
-
電話番号
-
Webサイト
-