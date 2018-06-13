Sun Life Sionna Canadian Sma
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
15.00 - 15.92
前日終値
15.91
ファンド分類
Blend Small Cap
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Canada
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
15.8753
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
4.470
設定日
02/09/2018
直近配当額 ( 05/31/2018)
0.0625
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.39%
ファンドマネージャ
TERESA LEE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
BRSCBSNI:CN
Sionna Canadian Small Cap Eq
|9.55 百万
|164.83 百万
|100.00
企業概要
Sun Life Sionna Canadian Small Cap Equity Class is a open-end Fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund's investment objective is to seek to achieve consistent long-term capital appreciation primarily by investing directly in common shares of Canadian companies or indirectly by investing in mutual funds (including exchange-traded funds) that invest in such securities.
住所SUN Life Global Investments Canada
150 King St West
Toronto ON M5H 1J9
Canada
電話番号1-877-335-1167
Webサイト
-