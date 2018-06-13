Sun Life Sentry Value Class

SUNSUGF:CN
15.02
CAD
0.02
0.14%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
14.28 - 15.05
前日終値
15.04
ファンド分類
Blend Mid Cap
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Canada
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
15.0204
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
22.260
設定日
02/09/2018
直近配当額 ( 05/31/2018)
0.0625
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.42%
ファンドマネージャ
MICHAEL SIMPSON "MIKE"
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
SUNLSVFI:CN
Sun Life Sentry Value Fund
1.92 百万 27.52 百万 100.00
企業概要
Sun Life Sentry Value Class is a open-end Fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the equity securities of Canadian and U.S. companies.
住所
SUN Life Global Investments Canada
150 King St West
Toronto ON M5H 1J9
Canada
電話番号
1-877-335-1167
Webサイト
-