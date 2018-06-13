Sun Life Dynamic Equity Inco
SUNSUFJ:CN
15.58
CAD
0.04
0.27%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
15.01 - 15.68
前日終値
15.62
52週レンジ
15.01 - 15.68
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
15.5786
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
18.390
設定日
02/09/2018
直近配当額 ( 05/31/2018)
0.0625
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.40%
ファンドマネージャ
SADIQ S ADATIA / CHHAD AUL
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SUNEQN7:CN
Sun Life Dynamic Equity Inco
|1.82 百万
|20.04 百万
|100.00
企業概要
Sun Life Dynamic Equity Income Class is a open-end Fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund's investment objective is to seek to achieve income and long-term capital growth through exposure to primarily equity securities that pay a dividend or distribution by investing primarily in units of Sun Life Dynamic Equity Income Fund or its successor fund.
住所SUN Life Global Investments Canada
150 King St West
Toronto ON M5H 1J9
Canada
電話番号1-877-335-1167
Webサイト
-