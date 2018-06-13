SUN Life Dynamic Energy Fund
SUNSUFI:CN
16.52
CAD
0.12
0.72%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
14.94 - 17.45
前日終値
16.64
ファンド分類
Energy Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
North American Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
16.5155
資産総額 (千 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
10.000
設定日
02/09/2018
直近配当額 ( 05/31/2018)
0.1
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.61%
ファンドマネージャ
JENNIFER STEVENSON
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CNQ:CN
カナディアン・ナチュラルリソ
|11.80 千
|546.58 千
|6.21
|
EOG:US
EOGﾘｿｰｼｽﾞ
|3.60 千
|545.36 千
|6.20
|
CVX:US
ｼｪﾌﾞﾛﾝ
|3.40 千
|545.31 千
|6.20
|
SU:CN
サンコア・エナジー
|11.06 千
|542.95 千
|6.17
|
RDS/B:US
ﾛｲﾔﾙ･ﾀﾞｯﾁ･ｼｪﾙ
|5.76 千
|534.85 千
|6.08
|
ERF:CN
ｲﾅｰﾌﾟﾗｽ
|35.20 千
|524.48 千
|5.96
|
CXO:US
ｺﾝﾁｮ･ﾘｿｰｼｽﾞ
|2.40 千
|483.69 千
|5.50
|
OXY:US
ｵｷｼﾃﾞﾝﾀﾙ･ﾍﾟﾄﾛﾘｱﾑ
|4.80 千
|475.41 千
|5.40
|
FANG:US
ﾀﾞｲｱﾓﾝﾄﾞﾊﾞｯｸ･ｴﾅｼﾞｰ
|2.80 千
|461.07 千
|5.24
|
FP:FP
トタル
|5.66 千
|458.83 千
|5.21
企業概要
Sun Life Dynamic Energy Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of North American companies involved in broadly defined energy-based or alternative energy activities across multiple components of the energy sector, including oil and gas.
住所SUN Life Global Investments Canada
150 King St West
Toronto ON M5H 1J9
Canada
電話番号1-877-335-1167
Webサイト
-