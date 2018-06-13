Sun Life BlackRock Canadian
SUNSUFD:CN
15.50
CAD
0.02
0.14%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
14.46 - 15.53
前日終値
15.53
ファンド分類
Blend Large Cap
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Canada
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
15.5049
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
3.770
設定日
02/09/2018
直近配当額 ( 05/31/2018)
0.0625
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.40%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SUNBLCC:CN
Sun Life Blackrock Canadian
|1.29 百万
|14.07 百万
|100.00
企業概要
Sun Life BlackRock Canadian Composite Equity Class is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund's investment objective seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in the Sun Life BlackRock Canadian Composite Equity Fund, which itself invests in equity securities included in a broad Canadian index that includes large and mid-cap companies.
住所SUN Life Global Investments Canada
150 King St West
Toronto ON M5H 1J9
Canada
電話番号1-877-335-1167
Webサイト
-