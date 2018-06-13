Sun Life BlackRock Canadian
SUNSUFC:CN
15.39
CAD
0.01
0.07%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
14.87 - 15.40
前日終値
15.40
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
15.3871
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
4.700
設定日
02/09/2018
直近配当額 ( 05/31/2018)
0.0625
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.41%
ファンドマネージャ
ALAN MASON / AMY WHITELAW
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SLBRCBI:CN
Sun Life BlackRock Canadian
|135.15 千
|1.77 百万
|100.00
企業概要
Sun Life BlackRock Canadian Balanced Class is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund's investment objective seeks to provide a combination of income and growth. The Fund invests primarily in Canadian equity securities and Canadian debt instruments by investing primarily in units of Sun Life Blackrock Canadian Balanced Fund or its successor fund.
住所SUN Life Global Investments Canada
150 King St West
Toronto ON M5H 1J9
Canada
電話番号1-877-335-1167
Webサイト
-