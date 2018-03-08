Solys - Via Smart Income Eur
SPVSIRD:LX
99.68
EUR
0.10
0.10%
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
98.31 - 100.38
前日終値
99.58
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
99.68
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/08/2018)
73.237
設定日
02/26/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GUILLAUME DOLISI / JEREMIE LAGARDE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Solys - VIA Smart Income Europe is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide an exposure of high-dividend European equities. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of transferable securities, including equities and fixed or variable debt instruments.
住所Lyxor Asset Management Luxembourg SA
15, Boulevard Prince Henri
L-1724 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号33-1-42-13-31-31
Webサイトwww.lyxor.com