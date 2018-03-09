Schroder International Selec

SIGCA1I:LX
94.1571
EUR
0.1802
0.19%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
93.6740 - 96.8873
1年トータルリターン
-0.43%
年初来リターン
-0.91%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
93.9769
52週レンジ
93.6740 - 96.8873
1年トータルリターン
-0.41%
年初来リターン
-0.91%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
94.1571
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 02/28/2018)
18.208
設定日
07/02/2012
直近配当額 ( 12/21/2017)
0.478629
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.03%
ファンドマネージャ
URS DUSS / UGO MONTRUCCHIO
定額申込手数料
2.04%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
1.79%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
SCHGLIA:LX
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ･ﾌｧﾝ
58.22 千 1.63 百万 6.49
ESU7:IND
15.00 1.59 百万 6.32
AM695353:COR
980.00 980.81 千 3.90
AL984383:COR
912.00 912.25 千 3.63
VGU7:IND
24.00 830.16 千 3.30
AN404686:COR
760.00 762.14 千 3.03
LW765651:COR
760.00 760.11 千 3.02
QZ469243:COR
595.00 595.44 千 2.37
AM378639:COR
592.00 592.30 千 2.35
TPU7:IND
4.00 503.70 千 2.00
企業概要
Schroder International Selection Fund - Flexible Retirement is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to provide a total return of 3M EURIBOR +1.5% p.a. (before fees) over market cycle, which is typically 5 years. The Fund will invest directly in equity and debt securities traded worldwide or indirectly through financial derivative instruments.
住所
Schroder Investment Management (Lux)
5, rue Hoehenhof
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxembourg
電話番号
352-341-342-202 Tel
Webサイト
www.schroders.com