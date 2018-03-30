Stone Harbor Multi Asset Cre
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
03/30/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-
企業概要
Stone Harbor Multi Asset Credit Opportunistic Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to generate a total return and to generate a high current income.
住所31 West 52nd Street
16th Floor
New York 10019
USA
電話番号(212) 548-1200 New York
Webサイトwww.shiplp.com