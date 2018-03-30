Stone Harbor Emerging Market
SHLCBME:ID
Pending Listing
EUR
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
03/30/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Local Currency Debt B- or Better Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to generate a total return. The Fund invests in local currency denominated fixed income securities of issuers that economically are tied to countries with emerging securities markets.
住所31 West 52nd Street
16th Floor
New York 10019
USA
電話番号(212) 548-1200 New York
Webサイトwww.shiplp.com