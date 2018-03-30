Stone Harbor Emerging Market
SHEXIGB:ID
Pending Listing
GBP
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/08/2018)
30.549
設定日
03/30/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Debt Explorer Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to generate a total return and a high current income. The Fund invests in fixed income securities of issuers that are economically tied to countries with emerging securities markets.
住所31 West 52nd Street
16th Floor
New York 10019
USA
電話番号(212) 548-1200 New York
Webサイトwww.shiplp.com