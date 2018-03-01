Stira Alcentra Global Credit
SFALGCA:US
9.12
USD
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.12 - 9.24
年初来リターン
-0.55%
ファンド分類
Bank Loans
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
9.12
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
05/07/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DAVID P SCOPELLITI
定額申込手数料
8.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
2.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
2.67%
経費率
-
企業概要
Stira Alcentra Global Credit Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund intends to pursue its investment objective by prov- iding customized financing solutions to lower middle-market and middle-market c- ompanies in the form of floating and fixed rate senior secured loans, second li- ne loans and subordinated debt.
住所Steadfast Investment Adviser LLC
18100 Von Karman Ave
Suite 500
Irvine, CA 92612
電話番号1-877-567-7264