Schroder Special Situations
SCMADAE:LX
EUR
商品分類
SICAV
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
運用アセットクラス
重視地域
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
設定日
03/12/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
直近配当利回り（税込）
ファンドマネージャ
定額申込手数料
償還手数料
償還手数料
手数料
信託報酬額
経費率
企業概要
Schroder Special Situations Fund Multi-Asset Dynamic is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide income and capital growth. The Fund invests in a diversified range of assets and markets worldwide.
住所Registered Office:
5 rue Hohenhof
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-341-342-202
Webサイトwww.schroders.com