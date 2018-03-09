Schroder Multi-Asset Advanta
SCHACCU:SP
1.2862
SGD
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.2255 - 1.3304
1年トータルリターン
4.33%
年初来リターン
-0.56%
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.2862
資産総額 (百万 SGD) ( 01/31/2018)
60.521
設定日
04/05/2004
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
4.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
1.52%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SCHUSEA:LX
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ･ﾌｧﾝ
|37.52 千
|7.38 百万
|12.39
|
SCHGEQA:LX
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ･ﾌｧﾝ
|144.85 千
|6.11 百万
|10.25
|
AP887173:COR
|6.10 千
|6.09 百万
|10.22
|
SCHGVAA:LX
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ-QEP
|17.12 千
|4.93 百万
|8.27
|
AP998306:COR
|4.55 千
|4.54 百万
|7.62
|
SCHEUCA:LX
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ･ﾌｧﾝ
|58.01 千
|4.21 百万
|7.06
|
SCHSFIA:SP
Schroder Singapore Fixed Inc
|2.83 百万
|4.20 百万
|7.05
|
AP491166:COR
|3.80 千
|3.80 百万
|6.38
|
SCALU:LX
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ･ﾌｧﾝ
|99.16 千
|2.71 百万
|4.55
|
SCHJPEA:LX
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ･ﾌｧﾝ
|175.85 千
|2.64 百万
|4.43
企業概要
Schroder Multi-Asset Advantage Fund is an open-end unit trust established in Singapore. The Fund's objective is to provide a continuous rising minimum floor equal to 85% of the last highest price and growth through exposureto global equities. The Fund employs active strategic asset allocation between a portfolio of equity instruments and SGD denominated money market instruments.
住所Schroder Investment Management
138 Market Street #23-01
CapitaGreen
Singapore 048946
電話番号65-6534-4288 Tel
Webサイトwww.schroders.com.sg