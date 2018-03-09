Schroder Multi-Asset Advanta

SCHACCU:SP
1.2862
SGD
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.2255 - 1.3304
1年トータルリターン
4.33%
年初来リターン
-0.56%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
1.2862
52週レンジ
1.2255 - 1.3304
1年トータルリターン
4.33%
年初来リターン
-0.56%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.2862
資産総額 (百万 SGD) ( 01/31/2018)
60.521
設定日
04/05/2004
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
4.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
1.52%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
SCHUSEA:LX
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ･ﾌｧﾝ
37.52 千 7.38 百万 12.39
SCHGEQA:LX
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ･ﾌｧﾝ
144.85 千 6.11 百万 10.25
AP887173:COR
6.10 千 6.09 百万 10.22
SCHGVAA:LX
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ-QEP
17.12 千 4.93 百万 8.27
AP998306:COR
4.55 千 4.54 百万 7.62
SCHEUCA:LX
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ･ﾌｧﾝ
58.01 千 4.21 百万 7.06
SCHSFIA:SP
Schroder Singapore Fixed Inc
2.83 百万 4.20 百万 7.05
AP491166:COR
3.80 千 3.80 百万 6.38
SCALU:LX
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ･ﾌｧﾝ
99.16 千 2.71 百万 4.55
SCHJPEA:LX
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ･ﾌｧﾝ
175.85 千 2.64 百万 4.43
企業概要
Schroder Multi-Asset Advantage Fund is an open-end unit trust established in Singapore. The Fund's objective is to provide a continuous rising minimum floor equal to 85% of the last highest price and growth through exposureto global equities. The Fund employs active strategic asset allocation between a portfolio of equity instruments and SGD denominated money market instruments.
住所
Schroder Investment Management
138 Market Street #23-01
CapitaGreen
Singapore 048946
電話番号
65-6534-4288 Tel
Webサイト
www.schroders.com.sg